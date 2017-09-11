Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Finds end zone Sunday

Stewart rushed 18 times for 65 yards and caught both of his targets for 17 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-3 victory over the 49ers.

Stewart was more efficient on the ground than teammate Christian McCaffrey, who took his 13 carries for 47 yards (3.6 YPC). However, the latter was, unsurprisingly, much more involved in the passing game as McCaffrey saw a team-high seven targets compared to Stewart's two. Not to mention, that was just Stewart's seventh career touchdown in the passing game, so don't expect another of those anytime soon.