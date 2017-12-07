Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Full practice Thursday

Stewart (foot) was a full practice participant Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Panthers have been deliberate with their usage of Stewart and Christian McCaffrey this season. Due to his varied skill set, McCaffrey has earned 68.4 percent of the offensive snaps, seeing 12.2 combined touches per game. Meanwhile, Stewart's share is 40.1 percent of the snaps on offense, which has translated to an average of 13.7 carries per. Despite his health not a question mark for Sunday's game, he'll find the going tough against the Vikings' second-ranked run defense.