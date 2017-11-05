Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Fumbles twice versus Falcons
Stewart rushed 11 times for 21 yards and lost two fumbles in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.
Stewart's day got off to a rough start, as the veteran coughed the ball up in Falcons territory on back-to-back drives during the first quarter. With those miscues being uncharacteristic of the 10-year vet, Stewart still was handed double-digit carries, as has been the case all but once this season. Despite that workload, however, Stewart has now failed to top 50 rushing yards in five straight games. In contrast, rookie Christian McCaffrey was given a career-high 15 totes Sunday, resulting in 66 yards and a score. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising if Stewart is relied on less going forward.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Returns to full practice•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Limited Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Scores second touchdown•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Cleared to face Bucs•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Limited in practice as maintenance•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Limited Wednesday•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...