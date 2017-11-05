Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Fumbles twice versus Falcons

Stewart rushed 11 times for 21 yards and lost two fumbles in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

Stewart's day got off to a rough start, as the veteran coughed the ball up in Falcons territory on back-to-back drives during the first quarter. With those miscues being uncharacteristic of the 10-year vet, Stewart still was handed double-digit carries, as has been the case all but once this season. Despite that workload, however, Stewart has now failed to top 50 rushing yards in five straight games. In contrast, rookie Christian McCaffrey was given a career-high 15 totes Sunday, resulting in 66 yards and a score. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising if Stewart is relied on less going forward.