Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Held in check

Stewart rushed 11 times for 27 yards and caught his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Packers.

Stewart didn't do much to follow up last Sunday's 103-yard, three-touchdown outing, but considering he entered Week 15 with nine games of under 50 rushing yards, fantasy owners shouldn't be that surprised by his performance. If anything, Stewart's three-week touchdown streak should've been what fueled expectations of him, but the veteran couldn't extend that stretch either. A reliable commodity from a usage standpoint -- Stewart has logged double-digit carries in all but one game this season -- the 30-year-old will now prepare for next Sunday's visit from the Buccaneers.