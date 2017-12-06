Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Injures ankle

Stewart (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Stewart took 11 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Saints, with his final touch of the day coming on the second snap after halftime. He apparently picked up an ankle injury along the way, but his lack of playing time in the second half presumably had more to do with game context as the Panthers relied on Christian McCaffrey while trying to erase a multi-score deficit. Even if the ankle injury isn't significant, Stewart could find himself in a similar position this weekend against a 10-2 Minnesota team that surrenders only 3.5 yards per carry and 77.7 rushing yards per game.