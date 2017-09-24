Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Leads team in rushing

Stewart rushed 12 times for 57 yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Saints.

Stewart also caught one of his two targets for four yards. The veteran's day was highlighted by a 17-yard gain early on, helping him finish as his team's leading rusher. While Stewart was handed 12 of Carolina's 22 carries, rookie Christian McCaffrey still accumulated over 100 yards of offense thanks to nine receptions. With Greg Olsen (foot) out and the prognosis of Kelvin Benjamin (knee) to be determined, it's possible McCaffrey could take on a larger role in the passing game, potentially leaving Stewart with more rushing touches.