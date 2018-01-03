Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Limited as expected
Stewart (back) was limited in Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Stewart, who was a surprise inactive in Week 17 after waking up with back tightness, will likely be kept as a limited participant in practice throughout the week as he continues to rehab the injury. Barring any setbacks, however, he appears likely to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Saints as a complement to rookie Christian McCaffrey out of the Panthers' backfield. Stewart totaled a combined 102 rushing yards and one touchdown on 23 carries in two appearances against New Orleans earlier this season.
