Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Limited as expected

Stewart (back) was limited in Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Stewart, who was a surprise inactive in Week 17 after waking up with back tightness, will likely be kept as a limited participant in practice throughout the week as he continues to rehab the injury. Barring any setbacks, however, he appears likely to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Saints as a complement to rookie Christian McCaffrey out of the Panthers' backfield. Stewart totaled a combined 102 rushing yards and one touchdown on 23 carries in two appearances against New Orleans earlier this season.