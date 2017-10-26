Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Limited in practice as maintenance

Head coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that Stewart (toe) was limited in practice as "maintenance," Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Stewart's reps have been capped for three consecutive weeks, the result of ankle and now a toe injury. The preceding plan may remain in place through the end of the week, but there's no indication he's in danger of missing Sunday's outing at Tampa Bay. Assuming he's active, Stewart shouldn't have much of a problem reaching his typical 15 touches per game, while Christian McCaffrey handles most of the pass-catching duty.