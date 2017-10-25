Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Limited Wednesday

Stewart (toe) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Stewart's practice reps were impacted by an ankle injury the last two weeks, but a toe concern is to blame this time around. While he'll likely be cleared of the injury by week's end, his workload hasn't deviated much, despite the commitment to keep Christian McCaffrey involved in the offense, mostly as a pass catcher. An eight-carry effort in Week 6 aside, Stewart's touches have ranged from 12 to 21, but he's only reached the end zone once while topping out at 82 yards from scrimmage in a given game this season.