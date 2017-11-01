Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Limited Wednesday
Stewart (toe) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
A toe injury is impacting Stewart's practice reps for a second consecutive week, but the regimen is in place to keep the veteran running back as fresh as possible for the bulk of the season. On Sunday in Tampa Bay, Stewart reached the end zone for the first time since Week 1, with the touchdown marking his first on the ground since the 2016 season finale. Assuming he reaches the weekend unscathed, Stewart will take on a Falcons defense that has given up 4.2 yards per carry and five total touchdowns to running backs through seven games.
