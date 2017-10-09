Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Listed as non-participant

Stewart (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Stewart was held to 21 yards on 18 carries in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions, but there was no real reason to believe an injury played a role in his performance. He apparently came out of the game with some soreness, though Monday's injury report was merely an estimation as the Panthers didn't actually practice. There won't be much cause for concern so long as Stewart practices in some capacity Tuesday.