Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Logs 14 carries in upset win
Stewart rushed 14 times for 68 yards while failing to catch his lone target in Sunday's 33-30 win at New England.
Stewart wasn't called upon for much with quarterback Cam Newton throwing three touchdowns and rushing for another. Even with well-known vulture Mike Tolbert now in Buffalo, Stewart still has to compete with the big-bodied Newton for goal-line carries and is yet to score a rushing touchdown this season. On a positive note for Stewart, rookie first-rounder Christian McCaffrey gained just 16 yards on six carries and is being utilized as a receiving back while ceding the majority of work on the ground to the veteran.
