Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Negative yardage Thursday
Stewart lost four yards on eight rushes and failed to catch his two targets in Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.
Stewart endured a dreadful performance, with his negative four yards marking the lowest in his 122 career games. While Philadelphia's run defense has proved unyielding thus far, the veteran also dropped a screen pass to start the second half, resulting in an interception deep in Panthers territory. At 30 years old, the short week could've hurt Stewart's preparation, but with an average of just 2.9 yards per carry and zero rushing touchdowns through six weeks, it's worth wondering how much the previously productive Stewart can still offer.
