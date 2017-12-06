Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Nursing ankle/foot injury
Stewart isn't practicing Wednesday due to foot and ankle injuries, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Stewart took 11 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Saints, with his final touch of the day coming on the second snap after halftime. He was nicked up by the lower-body injury along the way, but his lack of playing time in the second half presumably had more to do with game context, as the Panthers relied on pass-catching threat Christian McCaffrey out of the backfield while trying to erase a multi-score deficit. Even if the ankle injury isn't significant, Stewart could see similarly limited usage against a 10-2 Minnesota team that surrenders only 3.5 yards per carry and 77.7 rushing yards per game.
