Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Outplayed by McCaffrey

Stewart rushed four times for eight yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Saturday's loss to the Titans in Week 2 of preseason.

Stewart got the first four carries for his team, but eighth overall pick Christian McCaffrey proved much more effective with 72 yards and a touchdown on his five touches. While the two running backs have been operating in a timeshare thus far, Stewart will need to step it up if he doesn't want his role to shrink in a hurry.