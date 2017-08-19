Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Outplayed by McCaffrey
Stewart rushed four times for eight yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Saturday's loss to the Titans in Week 2 of preseason.
Stewart got the first four carries for his team, but eighth overall pick Christian McCaffrey proved much more effective with 72 yards and a touchdown on his five touches. While the two running backs have been operating in a timeshare thus far, Stewart will need to step it up if he doesn't want his role to shrink in a hurry.
