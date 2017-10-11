Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Playing Thursday
Stewart (ankle) wasn't given a designation for Thursday's game versus the Eagles, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
In past weeks, Stewart was held out of practice as a veteran rest day of sorts, but the veteran running back actually was held out of Monday's session due to an ankle injury. He progressed from that absence to a full practice Wednesday, paving the way to active status on a short week. He'll thus face an Eagles defense that has allowed 93.4 yards from scrimmage per game and four touchdowns to running backs this season.
