Play

Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Playing Thursday

Stewart (ankle) wasn't given a designation for Thursday's game versus the Eagles, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

In past weeks, Stewart was held out of practice as a veteran rest day of sorts, but the veteran running back actually was held out of Monday's session due to an ankle injury. He progressed from that absence to a full practice Wednesday, paving the way to active status on a short week. He'll thus face an Eagles defense that has allowed 93.4 yards from scrimmage per game and four touchdowns to running backs this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories