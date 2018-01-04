Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Practices in full Thursday
Stewart (back) was a full practice participant Thursday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Stewart was a surprise scratch Week 17 due to a stiff back, which contributed to the Panthers accruing less than 100 rushing yards for just the fourth time during the current campaign. While he isn't the engine that drives the offense, he nonetheless was good for double-digit carries in 13 of his 15 appearances. On Thursday, Stewart told Reed that he's "feeling a lot better" following the recent DNP, so the Panthers likely will resemble their fourth-ranked rushing unit from the regular season this Sunday.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Limited as expected•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Expected back for wild-card round•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Absent Sunday with stiff back•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Surprise inactive Week 17•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Struggles in victory•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Held in check•
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.