Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Practices in full Thursday

Stewart (back) was a full practice participant Thursday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Stewart was a surprise scratch Week 17 due to a stiff back, which contributed to the Panthers accruing less than 100 rushing yards for just the fourth time during the current campaign. While he isn't the engine that drives the offense, he nonetheless was good for double-digit carries in 13 of his 15 appearances. On Thursday, Stewart told Reed that he's "feeling a lot better" following the recent DNP, so the Panthers likely will resemble their fourth-ranked rushing unit from the regular season this Sunday.