Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Practices Thursday
Stewart (foot) participated in practice Thursday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Foot concerns have plagued Stewart in the past, but his return to drills Thursday is a step in the right direction to avoid any missed time. Aside from a 40-snap workload Week 5, his snap count has ranged from 21 to 29 in every other game this season, during which he's averaged 13.7 carries for 44.3 yards per game while scoring four combined touchdowns in 12 contests. Meanwhile, rookie Christian McCaffrey has received the larger share of backfield reps but primarily acted as a pass catcher. With their roles clearly defined, Stewart will continue to receive most of the work on the ground, assuming his health checks out by game day.
