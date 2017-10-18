Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Puts in limited practice Wednesday

Stewart (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Before the Panthers' last game on Oct. 12, Stewart built up from not taking part in the first practice of the week to a full session by the final one. The management of his reps didn't bear fruit against a stingy Eagles defense, though, as he was stymied to the tune of minus-four yards on eight carries. Meanwhile, rookie running back Christian McCaffrey posted 10 receptions and reached the end zone for the second straight contest. The Panthers won't stop feeding Stewart the rock, but he's beginning to take a back seat in his own backfield from a fantasy standpoint.