Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Quiet again in loss
Stewart rushed 14 times for 48 yards without a target in Sunday's 17-3 loss to Chicago.
Stewart rarely catches the ball and has many potential touchdowns vultured by quarterback Cam Newton, so his fantasy appeal is limited, especially in PPR leagues. He becomes even less serviceable when his team falls behind, as rookie receiving back Christian McCaffrey takes an even larger share of backfield duties in such situations. Given Stewart's average of fewer than three yards per carry and zero rushing touchdowns, it's surprising he's still getting double-digit touches.
