Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Quiet again in loss

Stewart rushed 14 times for 48 yards without a target in Sunday's 17-3 loss to Chicago.

Stewart rarely catches the ball and has many potential touchdowns vultured by quarterback Cam Newton, so his fantasy appeal is limited, especially in PPR leagues. He becomes even less serviceable when his team falls behind, as rookie receiving back Christian McCaffrey takes an even larger share of backfield duties in such situations. Given Stewart's average of fewer than three yards per carry and zero rushing touchdowns, it's surprising he's still getting double-digit touches.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...