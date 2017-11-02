Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Returns to full practice
Stewart (toe) practiced in full Thursday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
For four weeks running, the Panthers have included Stewart on the injury report, but he hasn't logged anything less than a limited practice at this point. With his health not in question again, he's poised to act as the Panthers' primary running back, which has afforded him 13.8 carries per game this season. If the trade of Kelvin Benjamin spurs the offense to throw downfield more often, Stewart may actually have more room to operate moving forward.
