Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Rips off 100-plus yards, three touchdowns in Sunday's win

Stewart rushed 16 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings.

Stewart started the practice week with foot and ankle soreness, but those issues didn't stop him from turning back the clock to produce a vintage performance Sunday. The 30-year-old set it off with a 60-yard touchdown on the Panthers' first offensive drive, marking his longest run in over three years, then quickly followed with a more common one-yard plunge on Carolina's next series. After the Vikings tied the game in the fourth quarter, Stewart put an exclamation point on his day by scoring another one-yarder to clinch victory with under two minutes remaining. Overall, Stewart not only topped 100 rushing yards for just the second time this season, but he also scored three rushing touchdowns for the first time in 129 career regular-season appearances. While that evidences the extent of Stewart's improbable outburst -- which came against one of the league's elite defenses, no less -- Stewart's fantasy owners can take added satisfaction knowing he's now found the end zone in three straight outings.