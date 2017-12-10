Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Rips off 100-plus yards, three touchdowns
Stewart rushed 16 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Vikings.
Stewart started the practice week with foot and ankle soreness, but those issues didn't stop him from turning back the clock to produce a vintage performance Sunday. The 30-year-old set it off with a 60-yard touchdown on the Panthers' first offensive drive, marking his longest run in over three years, then quickly followed with a more common one-yard plunge on Carolina's next series. After the Vikings tied the game in the fourth quarter, Stewart put an exclamation point on his day by scoring another one-yarder to clinch victory with under two minutes remaining. Overall, Stewart not only topped 100 rushing yards for just the second time this season, but he also scored three rushing touchdowns for the first time in 129 career regular-season appearances. While that evidences the extent of Stewart's improbable outburst -- which came against one of the league's elite defenses, no less -- Stewart's fantasy owners can take added satisfaction knowing he's now found the end zone in three straight outings.
More News
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...