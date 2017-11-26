Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Scores in win
Stewart ran for 26 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Jets.
Stewart's two-yard plunge in the third quarter gave Carolina a lead and snapped a two-game scoreless streak. The veteran back has had 15 or more touches in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 1 and 2, but it's fair to wonder when Carolina will turn the keys over to rookie Christian McCaffrey. Stewart has more games with under two yards per carry (four) this season that games with four or more yards per carry (three).
