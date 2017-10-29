Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Scores second touchdown
Stewart rushed 11 times for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Buccaneers.
Stewart opened the scoring with a one-yard leap over a goal-line pile during the first quarter. That play marked Stewart's first rushing touchdown of the season, and his first end-zone trip since his receiving score in Week 1. Although the veteran, who was limited during the practice week due to a lower body issue, still hasn't topped 50 yards since Week 4, his trip to pay dirt Sunday at least serves as a positive development.
