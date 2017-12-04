Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Scores short TD
Stewart took 11 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Saints.
Stewart got off to a fast start and scored from two yards out on the opening drive, but he went quiet in the second half when the Panthers were forced to play from behind. With just six catches all season and a lowly mark of 3.2 yards per carry, Stewart largely depends on goal-line touchdowns for his production. A Week 14 matchup with the Minnesota defense is sub-optimal for his role.
