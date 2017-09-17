Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Sees plenty of work in Week 2 win
Stewart carried 15 times for 40 yards in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Bills.
For the second time in as many games to open the 2017 campaign, Stewart proved that rumors of the demise of his lead-back role within the Panthers offense were greatly exaggerated. The veteran back gutted out a tough effort against a feisty Bills front, averaging only 2.7 yards per attempt but still outperforming heralded rookie Christian McCaffrey (eight rushes, 10 yards) on the ground. While Stewart's totals over the first two games are nothing to write home about (33 carries for 105 yards and two receptions for 17 yards), they do serve to alleviate concerns about him possibly being phased out in favor of McCaffrey, at least for the foreseeable future. He'll look to up his production against the beatable Saints in Week 3.
