Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Shares with McCaffrey
Stewart gained 39 yards on five carries in Thursday's preseason game against Jacksonville.
The veteran got the starting nod and took a toss for 31 yards on the game's first snap, but Christian McCaffrey still ended up with more touches (five) than Stewart (four) on the opening drive. The Panthers intend to keep both backs heavily involved, with Stewart likely getting the goal-line carries while McCaffrey handles most of the receiving workload. Only time will tell how the rest of the rushing workload is divided.
