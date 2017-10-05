Play

Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Sits out practice Thursday

Stewart didn't take part in the Panthers' practice Thursday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Stewart wasn't listed on the Panthers' first injury report of the week Wednesday, so it's possible that his absence from Thursday's session was just for maintenance-related reasons. The Panthers will issue their second injury report later Thursday, at which point Stewart's status should be more easily ascertained.

