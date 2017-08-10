Play

Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Starts preseason with a couple carries

Stewart totaled four yards on two carries in Wednesday's preseason opener versus the Texans.

Stewart only played a couple of series before handing the reins over to rookie Christian McCaffrey. Although McCaffrey is expected to play a large part in Carolina's offense this term, Stewart is rightfully the team's workhorse tailback, explaining why he was hardly involved to start the exhibition slate.

