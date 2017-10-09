Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Stonewalled on ground Sunday
Stewart rushed 18 times for 21 yards and brought in all three of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions.
The veteran running back ran into a brick wall on the ground but managed a bit more success through the air, notching season-best reception and receiving yardage totals. Stewart had averaged 4.8 and 4.9 yards per carry, respectively, over the prior two games, so Sunday's result appears to have been the byproduct of an elite performance by the Lions' defensive front. Stewart still appears to retain a consistent role in the Panthers backfield (between 12 and 18 carries in each game this season) but has yet to find the end zone, as the bulk of team's recent scoring has come through the air. He'll look to better his overall production against the Eagles in a Week 6 showdown on Thursday Night Football.
