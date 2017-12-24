Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Struggles in victory

Stewart rushed seven times for 19 yards and caught his lone target for a one-yard loss in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Buccaneers.

Stewart's Week 14 outburst is looking more and more like an anomaly, as he once again failed to top 3.0 yards per carry Sunday. The veteran's seven rushes also marked a season low, allowing rookie Christian McCaffrey to assume a larger workload on the ground for a second straight week. Following a crash back to earth, Stewart's Week 17 outlook doesn't appear favorable, as he managed just 21 yards on 11 carries against the Falcons earlier this season.