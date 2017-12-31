Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Surprise inactive Week 17
Stewart is inactive for the first time this season Sunday against the Falcons, as the running back is dealing with back tightness, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Stewart missed the first practice of the week due to what was described as a day of rest, but returned to log full sessions Thursday and Friday and did not carry an injury tag heading into the regular season finale. With Stewart on the shelf for a game with playoff implications, look for Christian McCaffrey to take on the role of lead back, with Cameron Artis-Payne next in line for running back snaps.
