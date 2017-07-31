Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: To continue in early-down role
Stewart will get the majority of the Panthers' first- and second-down carries, while Christian McCaffrey serves as the team's third-down running back this season, ESPN's David Newton reports.
Stewart echoed much of the early sentiment by heaping praise on McCaffrey following Sunday's practice, saying nobody will be able to cover the rookie one-on-one, but the veteran remains a dangerous backfield option himself. At 5-foot-10, 240 pounds, Stewart's physical presence has been a staple of Carolina's running game in recent years, and he'll continue as the team's preferred option in early-down and short-yard situations this term. In that role, Stewart averaged nearly 70 rushing yards while totaling 16 touchdowns in 26 games over the past two seasons. That came with little competition for snaps, but with McCaffrey projecting as a dynamic pass catcher, he and Stewart figure to complement each other nicely, leaving plenty of production to be split between the Panthers' new backfield partnership.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Not concerned about role•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Facing serious competition from McCaffrey•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Signs extension through 2018•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Unlikely offseason cap casualty•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Tallies 65 rushing yards, TD in Week 17 loss•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Active Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....