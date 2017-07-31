Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: To continue in early-down role

Stewart will get the majority of the Panthers' first- and second-down carries, while Christian McCaffrey serves as the team's third-down running back this season, ESPN's David Newton reports.

Stewart echoed much of the early sentiment by heaping praise on McCaffrey following Sunday's practice, saying nobody will be able to cover the rookie one-on-one, but the veteran remains a dangerous backfield option himself. At 5-foot-10, 240 pounds, Stewart's physical presence has been a staple of Carolina's running game in recent years, and he'll continue as the team's preferred option in early-down and short-yard situations this term. In that role, Stewart averaged nearly 70 rushing yards while totaling 16 touchdowns in 26 games over the past two seasons. That came with little competition for snaps, but with McCaffrey projecting as a dynamic pass catcher, he and Stewart figure to complement each other nicely, leaving plenty of production to be split between the Panthers' new backfield partnership.