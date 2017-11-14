Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Tops 100-yard mark
Stewart rushed 17 times for 110 yards in Monday night's 45-21 win over the Dolphins.
Stewart followed last week's uncharacteristic, two-fumble outing by having his best performance of the season. Prior to Monday, the veteran hadn't topped 50 yards since Week 4, and had totaled just 120 yards in five games since then. Although backups Christian McCaffrey and Cameron Artis-Payne both rushed for touchdowns, Stewart should still be rather satisfied with his latest showing, which will see him enter Carolina's bye week on a high note.
