Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Upgraded to limited participant

Stewart (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Despite what his ugly showing on the ground (18 carries for 21 yards) in Sunday's win over the Lions might have suggested, Stewart's ankle injury doesn't look to be a major concern, as the Panthers are likely just limiting the veteran running back's workload due to the quick turnaround between games. It's still expected that Stewart will suit up and start Thursday against the Eagles, though he could see his workload take a hit as the season progresses if rookie first-round pick Christian McCaffrey proves deserving of an expanded role.