Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Upgraded to limited participant
Stewart (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Despite what his ugly showing on the ground (18 carries for 21 yards) in Sunday's win over the Lions might have suggested, Stewart's ankle injury doesn't look to be a major concern, as the Panthers are likely just limiting the veteran running back's workload due to the quick turnaround between games. It's still expected that Stewart will suit up and start Thursday against the Eagles, though he could see his workload take a hit as the season progresses if rookie first-round pick Christian McCaffrey proves deserving of an expanded role.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Listed as non-participant•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Stonewalled on ground Sunday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Vet rest day Thursday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Logs 14 carries in upset win•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Leads team in rushing•
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....