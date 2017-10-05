Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Vet rest day Thursday
Stewart received a veteran rest day Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Stewart typically takes off at least one day of practice per week for rest purposes, which serves as maintenance for the 30-year-old running back. With his health not in question, he'll aim to uphold his standard of nearly 15 carries for 57.5 yards this season, while seeking out his first end-zone visit of 2017 on Sunday at Detroit.
More News
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Sits out practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Logs 14 carries in upset win•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Leads team in rushing•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Sees plenty of work in Week 2 win•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Finds end zone Sunday•
-
Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Shares with McCaffrey•
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Trade Chart
Go ahead and pick up some fresh talent off waivers, but dealmaking is the real resource to...
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...
-
Sportsline: Ride Latavius not Amari
Advanced computer model says bench Amari Cooper and start Latavius Murray this week.
-
Week 5 NFL DFS: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 5 matchups, we’ve got start/sit advice for every AFC home game...