Panthers' Jonathan Stewart: Vet rest day Thursday

Stewart received a veteran rest day Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Stewart typically takes off at least one day of practice per week for rest purposes, which serves as maintenance for the 30-year-old running back. With his health not in question, he'll aim to uphold his standard of nearly 15 carries for 57.5 yards this season, while seeking out his first end-zone visit of 2017 on Sunday at Detroit.