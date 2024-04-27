The Panthers selected Brooks (knee) in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 46th overall.

All indications are that the recovery is going well, but the most pressing question for Brooks (6-feet, 216 pounds) is how soon he might be 100 percent healthy after suffering an ACL tear November 11. Once he's healthy, the Texas standout will likely be favored for playing time at running back for Carolina, though evidence of him having more ability than either Chuba Hubbard or Miles Sanders is a bit scarce in the meantime. Where Brooks might carve out most of his immediate fantasy value is on passing downs, as he definitely has better pass-catching ability than either Hubbard or Sanders. That skill could particularly serve as a path to snaps, considering the Panthers should spend plenty of time trying to catch up in the second halves of games again in 2024.