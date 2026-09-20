Head coach Dave Canales told reporters after Sunday's 34-3 win over the Falcons that Brooks is considered day-to-day due to a groin injury, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Brooks aggravated a groin injury stemming from training camp during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game and did not return. It looks like the injury is not considered a long-term issue, but it puts his status for Week 3 against the Browns on Sept. 27 in jeopardy. Chubba Hubbard would see an even bigger role if Brooks were to miss time, and AJ Dillon would be next in line for RB2 duties.