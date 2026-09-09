Brooks (groin) said Wednesday he's 100 percent healthy and expects to play Sunday against the Bears, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Brooks was officially limited in practice Wednesday, but all indications are he did everything in the session and looked ready to go for the start of the season. Brooks will push Chuba Hubbard for carries in the Carolina backfield, but Hubbard is expected to open the campaign as the starter and lead back while Brooks sees plenty of work as the 1B option. It may be best to take a wait-and-see approach with him in fantasy.