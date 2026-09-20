Brooks exited Sunday's game against the Falcons in the fourth quarter due to a groin injury and is questionable to return, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Brooks carried five times for 16 yards and caught his lone target for minus-5 yards before he was seen heading to the locker room with a trio of Panthers staff members, according to Mike Kaye of ESPN.com. It's not clear when Brooks might have sustained the injury, but he received his final carry of the afternoon with 11:58 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Panthers should provide more details on Brooks' condition shortly, but even if his injury is only a minor concern, he'll likely be done for the day while Carolina is sitting on a sizable lead.