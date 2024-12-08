Brooks was forced out of Sunday's game against the Eagles with a knee injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Prior to being carted off the field, Brooks carried once for minus-3 yards. With Raheem Blackshear having sustained a chest injury during the contest, Chuba Hubbard remains available to handle Carolina's backfield duties versus Philadelphia.
