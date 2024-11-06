Brooks (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Brooks was a full practice participant throughout last week and ultimately held out of a 23-22 win over the Saints, with coach Dave Canales suggesting the rookie likely would make his NFL debut this coming Sunday against the Giants in Munich, per David Newton of ESPN.com. Regardless of how that plays out, the Panthers will need to move Brooks from the non-football injury list to the active roster this week unless they want to hold him out for the entire season.