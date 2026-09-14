Brooks notched four carries for 14 yards and one catch (on two targets) for 48 yards during Sunday's 59-37 loss to the Bears.

Brooks initially missed practice Sept. 1 due to general soreness before opening Week 1 prep with back-to-back limited practices due to a groin injury. A full practice Friday resulted in no designation for Sunday's game, but he played a distant second to Chuba Hubbard (13 touches, 87 yards from scrimmage and two total TDs) out of the Panthers backfield in the season opener. Perhaps by putting his recent health concern further in the rearview mirror, Brooks will be more involved in the offense next Sunday in Atlanta.