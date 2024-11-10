Brooks (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants in Munich, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The Panthers brought Brooks back from the reserve/non-football injury list Wednesday, but the decision to activate him may have had more to do with the running back's 21-day evaluation window coming to a close rather than him being deemed ready for game action. Brooks proceeded to turn in a trio of full practices for the second week in a row and had been listed as questionable heading into Sunday, but before turning him loose for his NFL debut, the Panthers will give the rookie running back more time to rebuild strength in his knee from the torn ACL he suffered Nov. 12 of last year during his final collegiate season at Texas. After the Germany game, the Panthers are on bye Week 11, so assuming Brooks experiences no setbacks during Week 12 practices, he should suit up Nov. 24 against the Chiefs. Brooks is likely to begin his career in a complementary role in the backfield behind Chuba Hubbard, whom Carolina signed to a four-year extension earlier this week.