Brooks (groin) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

There's now an official body part attached to Brooks after the Panthers were forced to clarify the running back's injury on the team's first official injury report of the season. Brooks has been dealing with "soreness" for more than a week now, and the good news is it's not in his surgically-repaired knee. He was in full pads Wednesday, and a limited start to the week gives Brooks a good chance to play Sunday against the Bears. Chuba Hubbard is expected to open 2026 as the 1A to Brooks' 1B in the Carolina backfield.