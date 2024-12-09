Panthers head coach Dave Canales announced Monday that Brooks suffered another tear of his right ACL during Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Brooks will undergo surgery to address his ACL re-injury, per Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. The rookie second-round pick had to be carted off the field in the second quarter of Sunday's loss after sustaining a non-contact injury. The development is brutal for Brooks, who made his NFL debut and return from IR just three games ago, ultimately playing just 22 offensive snaps in his rookie campaign. Brooks will now face the task of rehabbing from his second ACL tear in 13 months, with both injuries having occurred in the same knee. With Raheem Blackshear (chest) dealing with an injury of his own, Chuba Hubbard remains in line for a clear workhorse role out of the backfield heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Cowboys.