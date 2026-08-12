Panthers' Jonathon Brooks: Sharing work with Hubbard in next preseason game

Panthers coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that Brooks will mix in with Chuba Hubbard during Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Hubbard likely will get the start, after both running backs (and numerous other players) were held out of the Hall of Fame Game last week. While Hubbard remains a clear favorite for the Week 1 start, Brooks is on track for a significant role that could include a steady mix of carries and targets. The preseason usage won't necessarily reveal much about the Week 1 plan, but it's still one of the more interesting situations to monitor for fantasy purposes this summer.