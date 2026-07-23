Panthers' Jonathon Brooks: Sharp in training camp debut

Brooks was a full participant in a training camp practice for the first time in his career Thursday and impressed Carolina's coaching staff with his performance, Anthony Rizzuti of USA Today Panthers Wire reports.

"He feels great, he feels strong, he looks fast," head coach Dave Canales said of Brooks, who has been limited to three NFL appearances through two seasons due to a pair of ACL tears. "He looks like the guy that I remember, and I'm really excited for that." Brooks and Trevor Etienne both mixed in with the first-team offense at Thursday's practice, along with Chuba Hubbard, per Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. The Panthers selected Brooks out of Texas in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.