Brooks (groin) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Brooks was a full practice participant in all three sessions during Week 11 prep. However, the third-year running back is not quite ready to be activated from injured reserve, and he's slated to miss his eighth consecutive game while recovering from a groin injury. Trevor Etienne, Anthony Tyus and AJ Dillon will continue to operate as the Panthers' backfield depth options behind Chuba Hubbard in the absence of Brooks, whose next opportunity to play is Week 12 against the Buccaneers on Monday, Nov. 30.